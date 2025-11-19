Former Deputy Police Commissioner Tania Kura visited Jevon McSkimming after charges laid

Source: Radio New Zealand

Two members of the police’s senior leadership team, including former Deputy Police Commissioner Tania Kura, visited Jevon McSkimming while he faced charges of possessing child sexual exploitation and bestiality material.

McSkimming pleaded guilty earlier this month

A report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority released last week found serious misconduct at the highest levels, including Kura, in relation to how police responded to seperate allegations of sexual offending by McSkimming.

Speaking at a press conference in the Beehive after the report was released, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers alluded to a meeting he had with Kura when he became aware that she had visited McSkimming while he was facing the objectionable material charges.

“I explained quite clearly that it fell well short of my expectations,” he said.

McSkimming was arrested on 27 June.

In response to questions from RNZ, Chambers said he became aware Kura visited McSkimming in July.

“When I found out about that from concerned colleagues, I asked Tania Kura for an explanation and I expressed my disappointment in her,” Chambers said.

“To me it showed a total lack of judgement and very bad decision making. It was inappropriate for an executive member and a statutory deputy commissioner.”

Asked what Kura’s response was, Chambers said “she seemed surprised that I saw it as a problem”.

Chambers said it was for Kura to say why she visited McSkimming.

“However, it was my view there was no reasonable explanation.”

Asked whether it led to Kura’s retirement, Chambers said that was not discussed.

“A short time later, Ms Kura did announce she was retiring from NZ Police.”

RNZ approached Kura for comment on why she visited McSkimming, and whether it had anything to do with her retirement.

RNZ also asked her if she had any response to the IPCA’s report.

She replied, “sorry … not at this point. However for balance you could check how many other people have done the same”.

In response, Chambers said he was aware another member of the “wider senior leadership team” visited McSkimming along with Kura.

“I did speak to that person and expressed my disappointment at the decision making and lack of judgement.

“Mr McSkimming also had regular contact with a member of my leadership team appointed by me as a welfare point of contact, as is the usual process with Police.

“That was in an official capacity and was appropriate. That person did not visit his home and did not meet with him in person after charges had been laid.”

