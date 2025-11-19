Change to NZ plans for Iggy Pop, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Source: Radio New Zealand

A series of summer concerts involving punk pioneer Iggy Pop and America rocker Joan Jett and The Blackhearts have pulled a Whitianga concert from the schedule, adding an Auckland show instead.

The organisers said “in light of public feedback” of the scheduling of the Coromandel show on 26 January, following Auckland Anniversary weekend, they decided to pivot.

“Greenstone Entertainment has listened to concert-goers and made the decision to move the Coromandel concert to Auckland’s Spark Arena … ensuring a wider audience may enjoy this historic line-up of artists,” they wrote in a statement on Wednesday morning.

The Summer Concert tour will kick off at Taupō’s Amphitheatre on 24 January before playing Spark Arena on 29 January and wrapping up at Wānaka’s Three Parks Outdoor Arena on 31 January.

Local band Zed will play the series along with the visiting international rockers. However, the change of plans means Australian act Hoodoo Gurus aren’t able to play the Auckland set.

Whitianga ticket holders can transfer to Taupō or Auckland, or receive a refund.

Pop, who started his career in the late 1960s fronting The Stooges is famous for his songs ‘The Passenger’, ‘Lust for Life’ and ‘Real Wild Child’.

Jett formed her band with the Blackhearts in 1979 and had world wide smash hits with ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and ‘I Hate Myself For Loving You’.

