Black Caps welcome return of Henry Nicholls for Windies ODI series

Black Cap Tom Latham backs in-form Henry Nicholls to fit seamlessly back into national colours as they seek to seal the ODI series against the West Indies.

Nicholls was recalled for the two remaining matches of the series, starting with game two in Napier on Wednesday, after Daryl Mitchell was ruled out.

Mitchell injured his groin on the way to a match-winning 119 in the seven-run game one victory in Christchurch on Sunday.

He will be difficult to replace given his exceptional form in the 50-over format, having shone in the recent 3-0 sweep of England and boosted his career average above 53.

Latham agreed Mitchell would be missed but said 34-year-old Nicholls was a welcome addition, given his experience and strong form in domestic one-dayers for Canterbury, scoring two centuries in five Ford Trophy matches.

“The numbers probably speak for itself, he’s obviously playing really nicely,” Latham said of Nicholls, who has played 81 ODIs over an international career that nearly spans a decade.

“It’s always great when you can bring someone into the environment that understands and has played a lot of cricket in this team.

“We know the sort of character that he is – he’s able to fit into a team and do whatever role is required if needed. He’s obviously been rewarded, through the disappointment of Daryl. But he’s coming off runs, which is what you want as a batter.”

New Zealand are chasing an 11th successive ODI home series win.

During that period, they’ve won 26 of the 28 completed games and sit second on the world rankings in the 50-over format behind India.

Latham said they’ve built good player depth in the process, pointing to the impressive displays from Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes, given their chance due to a host of injuries to the deep stock of Black Caps seamers.

“It’s been fantastic. You look at someone like Duff and Zak, who haven’t played a huge amount of one-day cricket. I think what they did against England, their games speak for themselves,” Latham said.

“The other night (in Christchurch) they played a different role. They both didn’t take the new ball and I think the impact they had was outstanding. Being able to adapt on the fly was really pleasing.

“So it’s good problems for selectors and coaches and captains to have. If you look over the last 12 months at the number of guys who have had opportunities and have put their hands up.

“The more we can keep building the depth of not only the white ball teams, but all teams, it’s only a good thing for New Zealand Cricket.”

Latham agreed one area to improve is their catching, having spilled a number of half-chances at Hagley Oval.

However, he said a strong Christchurch wind played a part in the ball slipping through the grasp of outfielders from both teams.

