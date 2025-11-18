Speak up about family violence

Source: New Zealand Government

As a nation we must speak up and support each other to fix our nation’s tragic history of family violence.

“All of us have an important part to play in preventing and responding to family violence, leading change and supporting friends and family to be safe and heal,” says Karen Chhour, Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence.

“While government must lead any legal response to crimes, there is much we can do as communities and individuals to educate ourselves and help others.

We know that people right across communities can see the signs of family violence, as communities and individuals it is on us to ask if a person is OK and help them get the support they need.

I want people to seek help if they need it, and I want the helpers to know what to do if someone discloses violence to them.

When people recognise that someone is experiencing violence, they should respond so that the affected person can get to safety and be supported to heal.

People from all parts of society can be affected by family violence, and they usually seek help from family or friends before accessing more formal support services.

If you want to help but don’t feel able to alone, there are services in nearly every community across the country who can help.

There is no shame in seeking help even if you think it’s not serious or the abuse has been going on for a long time. There are services that can help you, there’s great courage and strength in asking for help,” says Minister Chhour.

MIL OSI