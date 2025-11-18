New initiative launched at first Future of Investment and Trade Partnership meeting

Source: New Zealand Government

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay joined Future of Investment and Trade (FIT) Partnership members to launch a new initiative to bolster supply chain resilience in Singapore today.

“This inaugural Ministerial Meeting of the FIT Partnership marks a significant milestone in our collective commitment to open, fair and rules-based trade, and to growing trade and investment,” Mr McClay says.

“Our Ministerial Declaration on Supply Chain Resilience is a concrete step toward building more secure, diverse and predictable supply chains.

“For New Zealand exporters, it helps contribute to greater certainty and reduced costs. For our economy, it means higher confidence in the face of global disruptions.”

The FIT Partnership was established in September 2025 and is a strategic platform for small and medium-sized economies to work together to shape the future of global trade and investment.

Partners also welcomed new members Malaysia and Paraguay.

“I’m looking forward to further strengthening New Zealand’s trade relationships with these new FIT Partners,” Mr McClay says.

The Future of Investment and Trade (FIT) Partnership brings together Brunei, Chile, Costa Rica, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Morocco, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Rwanda, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Malaysia and Paraguay.

