Jaeyoung Jang accused of murdering father and son in Bucklands Beach house fire

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Finn Blackwell

The man accused of murdering a father and son who died in an Auckland house fire can now be named.

He is Jaeyoung Jang, from Sunnyhills in East Auckland.

The 38-year-old first appeared in the Manukau District Court on 24 October where he was granted name suppression.

An order was then made at a later High Court appearance on 12 November for the suppression to lapse late on Monday night, at 11.59pm.

On 2 October, emergency services rushed to the fully engulfed home on Murvale Drive at Bucklands Beach.

The bodies of 36-year-old Jung Sup Lee, and his 11-year-old son Ha-il Lee were found inside.

A homicide investigation was launched after police said the fire was deliberately lit with an accelerant.

Jaeyoung Jang has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair.

Their family on Monday spoke out for the first time to RNZ National Crime Correspondent Sam Sherwood about what happened, revealing heroic actions of a father who died trying to save his youngest son.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand