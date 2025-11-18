Hong Kong Design Centre Presents ‘Play, Pose & Pixel’ Digital Fashion Exhibition

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2025 – Organised by thecurated by, and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, ‘Play, Pose & Pixel’ is a flagship programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest 2025. The exhibition will take place from 22 November to 2 December @AIRSIDE’s Gate33 Gallery. As a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government, HKDC is dedicated to promoting Hong Kong as the design excellence capital in Asia. This exhibition, in partnership with the, evolves from the ‘Tomorrow Was _____’ showcase at Paris Fashion Week, exploring the intersections of fashion, technology and imagination – turning digital couture into an accessible, everyday experience.

From Dress-up Dolls to Digital Avatars: A Journey of Self-Expression

Fashion has always been a creative playground. From dressing dolls to designing digital avatars, ‘Play, Pose & Pixel’ highlights how imagination empowers generations to express identity through style, inviting visitors of all ages to cross boundaries between the physical and the virtual.

Zone 1 — The Doll House: Where Style Begins

Step into the origins of style with more than 40 vintage collectible dolls, ranging from classic Barbie icons to rare designer collaborations with Christian Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, and Christian Louboutin. Ning Lau will also present over 20 handcrafted dolls, each infused with her creative flair, bringing a Hong Kong perspective to this nostalgic fashion journey.

Zone 2 — Enter the Avatar Era: Redefine Your Identity

Step into the vibrant world of global Avatar culture. Inspired by platforms like Roblox, this immersive installation turns reflection into reinvention as visitors pass through a kaleidoscopic mirrored tunnel. Each reflection spawns a ‘mini-you’— a hyper-Instagrammable moment that celebrates infinite identity and creativity.

Zone 3: From Paris to Hong Kong: Defining the Future of Fashion

Try now, buy later – fashion that moves at pixel speed

FabriX’s signature AR try-ons Kiosk brings next-gen fashion experiences to life, spotlighting Paris Fashion Week designers and Hong Kong’s rising talents. 2025 LVMH Prize finalist Alain Paul, Caroline Hu, the inaugural winner of the BoF China Prize, Didu, known for designing BLACKPINK’s ‘Deadline’ World Tour costumes, and Kevin Germanier, acclaimed for his designs at the Paris 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony will be joined by three local Hong Kong fashion talents. They are Derek Chan, DEMO from Fashion Incubation Programme (FIP) and Design Incubation Programme (DIP), Brun Chan, röyksopp gakkai from DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award (YDTA) and Design Incubation Programme (DIP), and Tiger Chung, Tigerstrolling from The Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest (YDC). Together, they will showcase their collections through FabriX’s virtual try-ons via augmented reality, merging local creativity with global innovation.

Visitors will also encounter digital couture powered by 4D.ai technology, conceptualised by James Cao and team, featuring intricate digital works by Kevin Germanier, the designer behind Björk’s iconic Cannes performance look.

For the first time, visitors can explore 360° digital garments like never before — spin, rotate and zoom into recorded 3D ‘moving images’ that redefine how future lookbooks are experienced. The Future lookbook of fashion showcases a new perspective where style is viewed, tested and transformed before it even exists in the real world.

Zone 4: The Digital Afterparty: Reveal Your ‘Virtual Me‘

Strike a pose. Snap the moment

As a grand finale, Zone 4 unlocks each visitor’s own blind box avatar — ‘Virtual Me’. A fast scan transforms one into a digital fashion star — styled in one of six futuristic looks and showcased on a dynamic LED wall. With a nostalgic 80s Cantopop silent disco fueling the vibe, the digital afterparty culminates in a next-level fashion playground celebrating Hong Kong’s creative pulse.

‘Play, Pose & Pixel‘ Digital Fashion Exhibition reminds visitors that style has always been a powerful form of self-expression— and at its heart, fashion is about play. It invites audiences of all ages to merge creativity with technology, exploring a fashion playground tailored for the new generation. From children dress-up dolls to teens creating Roblox avatars, and adults intrigued by wearable tech, this exhibition promises a future where fashion is seen, played, and experienced by all.

Event Details

Exhibition ‘Play, Pose & Pixel’ Digital Fashion Exhibition Venue Gate33 Gallery,

Level 3, AIRSIDE, Kai Tak, Kowloon Dates 22 November – 2 December 2025 Remarks: 22 to 24 November 2025 – For invited guests and media only Opening hours Monday to Thursday 12:00-8:00pm

Friday to Sunday 11:00am – 9:00pm

Free admission

‘Play, Pose & Pixel’ Digital Fashion Exhibition is organised by Hong Kong Design Centre and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as a programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest which is presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

