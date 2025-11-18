Breakbulk cargo inspections: Key findings

Source: Maritime New Zealand

Maritime NZ has conducted 28 proactive inspections across 12 ports to assess health and safety practices in the handling of breakbulk cargo – primarily logs, but also fish and kiwifruit.

These inspections were part of the ACOP Implementation Project supporting the Approved code of practice for loading and unloading cargo at ports and on ships introduced in late 2024.

Inspection findings

22 inspections found no compliance issues.

Six inspections led to nine voluntary agreements to improve safety practices.

Common issues included poor coordination between Persons Conducting a Business or Undertaking (PCBUs), inadequate management of suspended loads, and lapses in personal protective equipment, seatbelt use, and fall protection. Inconsistent use of traffic markings across ports also poses risks to mobile workers.

In some cases, risk management principles aren’t being consistently applied and there is heavy reliance on administrative controls without proper monitoring.

Positive developments

We’re seeing some positive examples of innovation and good practices. Some companies, like C3 and Qube, have adopted auto-tally systems and log grapples, reducing worker exposure to moving plant and suspended loads. We’re also seeing innovative use of technology to manage traffic and plan operations, like Napier Port’s Port Activity Map.

What’s next?

Maritime NZ has produced a report about its breakbulk cargo inspections. For a copy, please email [email protected].