Boxing: Anthony Joshua to fight Jake Paul next month

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua will take on YouTube star Jake Paul in a bout next month.

Joshua and Paul will meet in Miami on 19 December, with the fight to be broadcast on Netflix.

The 36-year-old Briton is a former two-time unified heavyweight champion, while Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer who beat Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight in 2024.

The professional fight will consist of eight three-minute rounds.

Joshua has a 28-4 record, with 25 of those wins via knockouts. He was knocked out by fellow-Briton Daniel Dubois in his last fight in September 2024.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Paul has a 12-1 record with seven KOs.

The American last fought Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June, scoring a unanimous decision victory in a 10-round cruiserweight bout.

Joshua beat New Zealander Joseph Parker in a heavyweight title fight in Cardiff in 2018.

He lost his belts to Andy Ruiz in 2019 before winning them back six months later.

He then suffered two consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022.

Across his social media platforms, Paul has a combined 55 million followers.

