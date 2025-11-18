Air New Zealand says cabin crew considering strike action

Source: Radio New Zealand

Kai Schwoerer

Air New Zealand says it has been made aware by E tū union that staff have voted to take industrial action.

“We are aware that cabin crew represented by E tū union have voted to take industrial action,” Air New Zealand’s chief executive officer Nikhil Ravishankar said in a statement.

“However, no formal notice of a strike has been received.”

He said negotiations were scheduled to continue with the union later this week to “progress efforts to reach a fair and sustainable agreement that recognises the important work our crew do”.

More to come.

