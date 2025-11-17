Unexplained death, Ōtāhuhu

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, Counties Manukau CIB:

At about 1.50am Police were called to Atkinson Avenue, Ōtāhuhu after a person was located deceased.

Emergency services remain at the scene, and cordons are in place along a section of Atkinson Avenue.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Police investigators are currently undertaking enquiries to establish the circumstances around what has occurred, but at this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

