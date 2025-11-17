Three off to court following quick Police work

Source: New Zealand Police

Police on the beat have launched into action, nabbing a group of alleged burglars who broke into a convenience store in the city late last night.

Just before 11.30pm, Police received a report of a break in at the shop on the corner of Karangahape Road and Day Street.

Acting Inspector Dave Plunkett, Auckland Central Area Prevention Manager, says the alleged offenders smashed the front doors before taking a number of items including cigarettes and cash.

“Police Camera Operators quickly reviewed footage and managed to track a person matching the description provided heading down Pitt Street to the corner of Hopetoun Street.

“The man has attempted to run from officers but was quickly taken into custody near the motorway.”

Acting Inspector Plunkett says another two people were also arrested nearby.

“This is another good example of frontline Police resources working together to keep the city safe and respond to any incidents that may occur.

“A search of the area by officers has also located the stolen items, which have since been returned to the owner.”

Two men, aged 39 and 37, and a 34-year-old woman will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with burglary.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

