Poll – New poll shows most New Zealanders believe the health system is broken

Source: New Zealand Nurses Organisation



Two-thirds of New Zealanders believe the state of the New Zealand public health system is poor, a new poll by Talbot Mills Research has found.

These findings are being released as more than 37,500 of NZNO’s Te Whatu Ora nurses, midwives, health care assistants and kaimahi hauora begin two-week strike actions which will highlight unsafe staffing levels throughout the public health system. The actions follow stalled collective agreement negotiations.

The Talbot Mills Research polled 1020 people, asking them to describe the public health system in one word.

Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) delegate Noreen McCallan says some of the words can’t be repeated in public.

“Broken, underfunded and struggling were among the most used words.

“Surprisingly, more than half of the governing coalition parties’ own voters said the public health system is poor. And more than half of all voters say the Coalition Government isn’t focused enough on fixing it,” she says.

“After more than a year of negotiations with Te Whatu Ora, and 37 days of bargaining, NZNO members’ concerns that short staffing is putting patients at risk still aren’t being heard, Noreen McCallan says.

“Te Whatu Ora is increasingly relying on the goodwill of health workers to cover-up chronic short staffing by redeploying them away from their patients to fill roster gaps in other parts of hospitals and public health.

“Te Whatu Ora was warned last week by the Coroner investigating the death of Taranaki man Len Collett that ‘consciously deciding’ to under-resource is creating a high risk of ‘another catastrophic event’.

“It is time for enforceable safe staffing nurse to patient ratios now,” Noreen McCallan says.

From Monday 17 to Sunday 30 November, more than 37,500 NZNO Te Whatu Ora members will only perform their duties and shifts as set out in their rosters. They will not accept:

Being redeployed to other areas.

Changes to their duties or shifts.

For the week of Monday 24 to Sunday 30 November they will not accept: Proposed amendments to their rosters.

This action will occur at every place in New Zealand where Health New Zealand provides health services and/or disability support services.