‘More fun in your 20s in the 70s’: Fran Lebowitz still going strong

Fran Lebowitz has for decades entertained by lambasting the ridiculous. In her 20s in New York City, she wrote a column for Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine. Half a century on and she’s still going strong.

It’s a very different city to the one she landed in 50 years’ ago she told RNZ’s Saturday Morning.

“The city was extremely dangerous then. That’s why when people now, from a point of view of crime, they say, oh, the city’s more dangerous now, I laugh. It seems like nothing to me.”

