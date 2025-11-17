Making it faster, easier to issue digital credentials

Source: New Zealand Government

A new platform to make it easier for Government agencies to issue secure digital credentials will be developed by New Zealand-based company MATTR, Digitising Government and Public Service Minister Judith Collins announced today.

“This platform will be a shared service for government agencies and will be managed by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA). It will allow agencies, such as Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and DIA, to issue digital credentials into the Government App which is currently being developed,” Ms Collins says.

“There are many everyday tasks and activities that require you to share your personal details, such as date of birth or passport number. Often you’ll need to turn up in person or provide certified copies of physical documents, all of which takes time and can put your information at risk.

“Government-accredited digital identity services will allow you to easily present credentials in a way that is safer, trusted and more secure. No one will be required to use digital identity services, but the Government App will make it convenient for those who choose to.

“The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) will be among the first agencies to use the new platform and as part of an initial trial will use it to issue New Zealand Business Number digital credentials. This business-friendly initiative will make it easier for company directors to prove their identity and authority when interacting with government and private sector services.

“Building a single platform will reduce costs across the public sector, and ensure all agencies meet the same high standards for privacy and security. It will reduce paperwork and back-office administration.

“This shared approach means government agencies can deliver better value for money and a faster, more consistent experience for everyone.

“This is exactly the type of shared service we want to see more of throughout government agencies, as we work to get the best bang for buck for taxpayer dollars.

MIL OSI