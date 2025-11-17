Fung Style Launches Hong Kong’s First Immersive Design Projection Studio

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2025 – Hong Kong interior design firm Fung Style Interior Design has unveiled the city’s first Immersive Design Projection Studio at its new Lai Chi Kok location. The studio integrates engineering-grade projection technology to create life-size interactive design experiences, bringing a breakthrough innovation once reserved for museums and sci-fi films into the local design industry.

A New Way to Experience Design

Chris Cho, Business Development Director of Fung Style, explained, “Our new projection technology bridges the virtual and physical worlds. It allows clients to step directly into their future homes or offices and experience the design in full scale. This approach goes beyond drawings and 3D visuals—it lets clients feel the true dimensions and spatial layout before construction begins.”

Bringing Spaces to Life Before Construction

“While 3D renderings and virtual reality (VR) are commonly used in the industry, they still rely heavily on imagination and can misrepresent proportions or spatial flow. Fung Style’s immersive projection technology directly casts design plans onto real walls and floors, creating a “virtual-real overlay” that allows clients to literally stand inside their future space. They can walk through hallways, test furniture arrangements, and visualize lighting—all on a realistic scale.” Chris added.

Key Advantages of Immersive Projection

Freedom from Site and Time Constraints

Clients no longer need to visit construction sites to preview their designs. Traditionally, spatial measurements required on-site marking after demolition and cleanup. Now, designs can be experienced safely and comfortably within the studio at any stage of the project.

True-to-Life Spatial Perception

The system accurately reproduces design details and lighting conditions. Clients can move, measure, and interact naturally within the projected space, gaining a genuine sense of scale and proportion beyond what 3D renderings can offer.

Faster and Smarter Decision-Making

The immersive setup significantly reduces back-and-forth revisions. Clients can instantly notice details, provide direct feedback, and collaborate more intuitively with designers—greatly improving communication and project efficiency.

A Studio Designed for Creativity

In addition to the new projection technology, Fung Style’s Lai Chi Kok studio offers a club-lounge-inspired environment with multifunctional spaces and a relaxing client lounge. The meeting room showcases over a thousand material samples for hands-on exploration, while the reception area features a bar counter and comfortable seating—creating an inviting space that encourages creativity and collaboration.

Shaping the Future of Interior Design

The launch of the Immersive Design Projection Studio marks a major milestone for Fung Style, following extensive research, investment, and technical development. By integrating immersive projection into both commercial and residential projects, the company is setting a new benchmark for Hong Kong’s interior design industry—making design visualization more realistic, efficient, and precise.

