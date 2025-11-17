Crane driver flagged power line danger before his death

Source: Radio New Zealand

A crane operator who was killed as he delivered timber had earlier raised concerns with his employer about how close the power lines were.

Wesley Talakai, 38, struck live lines with his truck-mounted crane outside a house building site in Greenhithe, northwest Auckland, in August 2023.

Worksafe says the crane was just 2.5m from the lines, when the legal minimum is four.

“Mr Talakai raised concerns with his employer, NZ Solid, about limited space at the site and proximity to overhead power lines, however the company gave him a gate code to access the site and continue the work,” said the agency on its website. https://www.worksafe.govt.nz/about-us/news-and-media/delivery-death-underscores-power-line-hazards/

“NZ Solid did not obtain consent from the line owner to work within that distance.”

Worksafe quoted from a victim impact statement, in which Natasha Talakai told the court that the time since her husband’s death had been “excruciatingly difficult, exhausting, painful, and lonely”.

Its investigation found serious failures including relying on verbal instructions, an inadequate lifting plan and failing to properly assess the risks.

Planning a job and “never assuming it’ll be fine” were important, said regional manager Brad Duggan.

Judge Fitzgibbon suppressed the amount of reparations ordered.

