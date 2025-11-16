Update: Fatal house fire incident, Sanson

Source: New Zealand Police

Police investigators are beginning a complex scene examination following several fatalities at the scene of a house fire in Sanson.

Emergency services were called to the property, southwest of the town on State Highway 1, about 2.30pm yesterday. Several people are believed to have died at the property and Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

A scene guard remained in place overnight and investigators returned to the scene this morning.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said Police are not yet in a position to confirm the number of fatalities.

“We are waiting for the completion of the scene examination, which will also help us piece together the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

“The investigation team will be working their way through the property today, supported by a forensic pathologist. This won’t be a fast-moving operation; it will be methodical and take time to work through what is a pretty complex and hazardous scene.”

There were concerns about the stability of the remaining structure and “we need to make sure our people are safe while they carry out their work”, Inspector Grantham said.

While the investigation was ongoing, Police are also providing wrap-around support to the family and neighbours.

“I want to acknowledge the support we’ve had from the Sanson township and wider Manawatū community. Events like this hit at the hearts of our communities and we are doing everything we can to answer the many questions around this devastating incident.”

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

