Police stop antisocial road users in their tracks across Tāmaki Makaurau

Tāmaki Makaurau Police were out in force this weekend in a coordinated approach to disrupt antisocial road user gatherings across the city.

Over the course of Friday and Saturday night, Police intercepted groups before they could get established at multiple locations, meaning large groups were unable to participate in unlawful activity such as burnouts or racing.

However, when antisocial road user behaviour was seen by Police, enforcement action was taken.

On Saturday night a vehicle was seen participating in burnouts at an intersection in Maketu. A short time later, Police took the driver into custody without incident and impounded the vehicle.

Sometime later in Mangere, Police impounded two vehicles that were seen to be travelling almost three times the posted 50km/h speed limit side by side.

In total, six people were arrested, 271 infringement notices were issued, 52 vehicles were either pink or green stickered, and 15 drivers were found to be driving with excess breath alcohol levels.

Counties Manukau District Commander, Superintendent Shanan Gray says Police’s high visibility and enforcement approach sends a clear message to those wanting to participate in antisocial and unlawful road user activity.

“Staff remained agile and persistent, ready to respond and disrupt gatherings, conduct checkpoints, and stopping drivers across the district.

“We will continue to target this behaviour until the message gets through.”

Police ask members of the public to report any unlawful or antisocial road user behaviour to us, as soon as you can with as much information as safely possible.

Any information including vehicle models or colour, vehicle registrations, or descriptions of the drivers can assist in an effective response to the issue, and in cases where we can’t immediately respond, allows us to follow up with drivers and take later enforcement action.

You can report information to us by calling 111, if it is happening now, or through our 105 service for non-emergencies.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

