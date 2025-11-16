More than million Lotto tickets sold for must-win $55 million draw

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Lines have been building for tonight’s record $55 million Lotto draw.

More than 1.2 million tickets had been sold by Friday night.

Saturday’s draw is a must-win.

In 2016, $44m was won by a ticket.

Lotto won’t reveal where tonight’s winning ticket or tickets were sold, until 11am, Sunday, 16 November.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand