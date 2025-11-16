Kiwi triathlete Hayden Wilde hits out at race officials as Dubai T100 turns to chaos

Source: Radio New Zealand

PHOTOSPORT

Kiwi Hayden Wilde has slammed race officials, after he completed an extra bike lap in this morning’s Dubai T100 triathlon.

Wilde finished eighth, after riding nine laps instead of eight on the bike in one of the most chaotic triathlons in recent history.

The result ended Wilde’s winning streak on the world circuit, after he unknowingly added 8km to the cycle section.

He wasn’t the only one involved in the mix-up in the race run by the Professional Triathletes Organisation.

A trio of top athletes accidentally sabotaged their chances.

Approaching the transition, Wilde, Belgian Mathis Margirier and France’s Marten Van Riel rode past the exit, and unknowingly completed an additional loop.

As the confusion ensued, more than 10 athletes ran one lap too few on the final leg.

[embedded content]

Wilde told tri-today.com he was incredibly upset his chances had been hit by what he thought was an official blunder.

“They call themselves a professional race organisation,” Wilde said.

Van Riel was also furious, taking to social media to bemoan his loss of of earnings.

“I am honestly quite devastated right now,” van Riel said.

“I not only lost tens of thousands of dollars, but I mostly feel let down by an organisation.”

In the end, Germany’s Mika Noodt stayed calm amid the madness to cross the finish-line first.

With several athletes filing protests – including American Morgan Pearson and those who unintentionally over-biked – officials conducted a formal review.

Final race places were based on each athletes position at the completion of the seventh lap of the eight-loop run course.

That was deemed the last point with consistent and verifiable timing.

The standings were repeatedly reshuffled, with Pearson eventually declared the champion.

Triathlon is becoming an increasingly crowded landscape with World Triathlon, Challenge Ironman and the Professional Triathletes Organisation all running their own race series and world championships.

Final Placings

1. Morgan Pearson

2. Mika Noodt

3. Gregory Barnaby

4. Jason West

5. Vincent Luis

6. Sam Dickinson

7. Jonas Schomburg

8. Hayden Wilde

9. Filipe Azevedo

10. Pieter Heemeryck

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand