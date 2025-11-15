Search continues for missing Whangārei boat with two on board

Source: Radio New Zealand

A search is underway off the coast of Whangārei for an overdue fishing boat with two people on board.

Police said a 17-foot, single-engine boat failed to return to Pataua South last night.

The Coastguard, police, search and rescue volunteers and the police Eagle helicopter found no sign of the boat last night and stood down at around 4am this morning.

The search has now resumed, and vessels in the Pataua Harbour and Ngunguru Bay area are being asked to report any sightings of the vessel, which has been described as a “runabout”.

