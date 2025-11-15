Rugby: All Blacks XV named with Rivez Reihana to start at 10 against Uruguay

Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP / Photosport

Rivez Reihana has been handed his first start on tour, replacing Josh Jacomb in the All Blacks XV named to play Uruguay in Beziers, France on Monday morning (NZT).

Coach Jamie Joseph’s team will be out to complete a perfect record in their three-match tour, which has featured wins over the Barbarians 33-19 and England A 31-14.

Crusaders playmaker Reihana impressed off the bench last week in Bath and pushes rising Chiefs pivot Jacomb to the bench, linking with promoted halfback Folau Fakatava in a much-changed side.

Former Japan head coach Joseph was familiar with world No.15 Uruguay, who have recorded test wins this year over Portugal and Romania but were beaten 52-17 by Argentina.

“I’ve coached against them three times. They bring passion, South American emotion, a very passionate team,” he said.

“They wear their hearts on their sleeves and play in the same kind of way. very abrasive in the defence side of things and go hard at the breakdown.

“They do a lot of mauling, love the scrum. That’s kind of what you would say is the traditional kind of game from the South Americans. We’re expecting a real gritty game and no doubt they’ll get into us up front and try to put us under pressure there.

“We’ve just got to make sure that we can weather the storm.”

All Blacks XV

Jacob Ratumaitavuku-Kneepkens, Chay Fihaki, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Rivez Reihana, Folau Fakatava, Dalton Papali’i (captain), Sean Withy, Te Kamaka Howden, Caleb Delany, Josh Beehre, George Dyer, Bradley Slater, Josh Fusitu’a. Reserves: Daniel Rona, Josh Jacomb, Xavier Roe, Kaylum Boshier, Devan Flanders, Benet Kumeroa, Siale Lauaki, Brodie McAlister.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand