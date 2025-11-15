Police need reform, external monitor, organisation working to end sexual violence says

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police can no longer be relied on to self-monitor and reform is needed, an organisation working to end sexual violence says.

The call follows this week’s damning report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority which found serious misconduct at the highest levels of police over how they handled accusations of sexual offending by the former Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

The allegations arose after an affair between McSkimming and a non-sworn police employee who was 20 years his junior.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said the woman was “ignored and badly let down”.

Russell Smith of Te Ohaakii a Hine, a national network of about 40 organisations, told Saturday Morning the way the case was handled by police would exacerbate the already low numbers of victims coming forward.

“It doesn’t leave victims with a lot of confidence that they will be heard,” he said.

It was important to acknowledge the officers that took action, but internal police mechanisms needed reform, Smith said.

“You can’t depend on the goodwill and mana of those officers that did act, because it should be the system that supports them to do their job effectively.”

It was not enough for police to self monitor, Independent community specialists should be introduced to work with police, he said.

“This team could also work alongside officers from the sexual assault teams within the police, the same police that are allocated to work externally on sexual violence.

“You need an external mechanism,” he said.

There should also be a dedicated help line for victims of state abuse, “specifically for those that have been harmed by police or within the police”, Smith said.

Sexual abuse was significantly underreported in the crime survey, he said.

“You can multiply those numbers by 10 to 20.

“We already know that there is a significant under-reporting, more so for Māori wāhine.”

A cultural review of state services was also needed, he added.

Following the release of the IPCA report, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said police would meet and develop a plan to address the recommendations made in the report.

“I have appointed an independent King’s Counsel to undertake employment investigations where required.

“I am currently undertaking an extensive refresh of the Police Executive and wider leadership, including the appointment of two statutory deputy commissioners and new assistant commissioners.”

Chambers said he had started revising the Police Code of Conduct, aimed at strengthening accountability.

“Over many years, Police has put a lot of resource and effort into developing and implementing very robust processes for dealing with sexual violence complaints.

“Our specialist adult sexual assault teams are highly trained and dedicated.”

