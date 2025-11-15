Paid firefighters to head back to bargaining table next week, two strikes still scheduled

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Louis Dunham

Paid firefighters are heading back to the bargaining table next week after calling off a strike scheduled for Friday at the last minute.

The one hour strike, which would have taken place at 12pm, was part of a series of planned strikes stemming from an extended stalemate between Fire and Emergency (FENZ) and the unions over pay and conditions.

Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) vice president Martin Campbell said the strike was called off because FENZ provided “pivotal” infomation at the last minute.

Campbell said the union was positive about next week’s bargaining, and hopeful of a settlement it could put out to its membership.

“The last thing fire fighters want to be doing is going on strilke – we’re not here to not do our jobs, we want to make sure we are protecting New Zealanders, but at the end of the day, if we’re forced into the position, we’ll have to do what we have to do.”

FENZ deputy national commander Megan Stiffler said the NZPFU had “made the right decision” to withdraw the strike action.

“Every time the NZPFU strikes, they compromise public safety,” she said.

Stiffler urged the union to withdraw its strike notices for later in the month so as not to further disrupt communities.

FENZ has given staff two weeks to provide feedback on a 266 page change proposal – the biggest restructure since its establishment in 2017 – which would see 140 jobs go.

FENZ said the positions slated to go were not frontline firefighters.

Supplied

Last week, RNZ revealed FENZ’s plans to cut $50 million a year in the proposed restructure.

There had been “zero consultation” between FENZ and the union on the restructuring, despite repeated requests by the union to the chief executive, Campbell said.

“FENZ is actually required to consult with the union as to whether any change is needed, let alone what sort of change is required, so it’s very disappointing that restructuring document was put out and didn’t involve the unions.”

Many of the jobs on the block were union members who were involved in the bargaining process, he said.

“Monday morning this restructure will certainly be a point of conversation as to how we go forward.”

The union was concerned at the removal of the regional structure and many of those who work within it as proposed.

“While they’re not frontline, they’re very important roles like planning and intelligence, data analysis and business support – those are all critical things those workers do for frontline firefighters, that enable us to do our jobs better. If they’re not doing that sort of job, who is going to be doing it?

“Does that mean firefighters are going to be doing more administration work instead of out there training and responding to emergencies?”

Another key issue was the safety of equipment, including training facilities andstations, and the vehicle fleet.

RNZ / Evie Richardson

“A lot of our fire trucks are getting very old, they’re very worn, they’re breaking down on a regular basis now.”

Last week, firefighter Steve Devine challenged Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour on a statement he made to Parliament that there had only been one truck breakdown in recent months.

Devine claimed at least one fire truck breaks down every day, and invited Seymour to meet him at any station in the country so he could show him first hand.

FENZ has about 1800 paid firefighters, 12,000 volunteers and 1200 corporate and support staff.

Paid firefighters previously walked off the job last month amid stalled negotiations.

It followed a FENZ pay offer in June of 5.1 percent over three years, which NZPFU rejected.

The union said members had not had a pay increase since July 2023.

On Friday, the Employment Relations Authority heard an application for faciliation made by FENZ, adjourning it until after next week’s bargaining took place.

Strikes are still planned for 21 and 28 November.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand