New Wellington stroke pathway speeds up recovery

A new stroke pathway at Wellington Regional Hospital is delivering faster rehabilitation and better outcomes for stroke patients, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Ensuring people receive the right support as quickly as possible after a stroke is absolutely critical to their recovery,” Mr Brown says.

Following a successful pilot, the new pathway will now be made permanent. The pilot tested a coordinated approach in which Allied Health and nursing rehabilitation specialists assessed each stroke patient’s rehabilitation needs and identified the best setting for their recovery – in hospital, at home or in aged residential care – within 72 hours.

Mr Brown says the pilot delivered clear and significant benefits for patients within months, demonstrating the effectiveness of the new model.

“Stroke patients were seen more quickly, experienced shorter hospital stays, and spent less time waiting for beds.

“In just six months, the average length of stay for stroke patients reduced by two days in the hospital’s acute ward and by three weeks in Kenepuru Hospital’s specialist rehabilitation ward. Transfers into specialist rehabilitation also occurred earlier, reducing waiting times by an average of six days.”

The pathway uses a standardised, comprehensive assessment process alongside a functional tool measuring how well patients can carry out everyday tasks.

“Feedback from patients, families, and clinical staff shows the approach made rehabilitation plans clearer, improved communication, and reduced anxiety by giving everyone a clearer sense of what to expect.”

Mr Brown says the new approach is also increasing access to rehabilitation for those who need it.

“The pathway has expanded capacity, doubling the number of patients receiving an assessment in the acute ward and increased admissions to the inpatient rehabilitation ward by 42 percent.

“By working closely with hospital’s community-based rehabilitation teams through this improvement project, more patients are now able to receive rehabilitation safely at home, avoiding unnecessary hospital stays.”

Each year, more than 9500 New Zealanders experience a stroke and around 2000 tragically lose their lives. With timely and well-coordinated care, however, many people can achieve significantly better recovery outcomes.

“Every New Zealander deserves access to timely, quality healthcare and rehabilitation throughout their recovery journey. This pathway is helping more people in the Wellington region who experience a stroke regain independence and continue living longer, healthier lives.”

