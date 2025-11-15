Live rugby: All Blacks v England updates, commentary, analysis

Source: Radio New Zealand

The All Blacks take on England at Allianz Stadium in London’s Twickenham.

Recent history is on the visitors’ side, with the All Blacks winning the last five games against England at the London ground. The hosts’ last victory over New Zealand at Twickenham was in 2012.

The All Blacks are coming off the back of a shaky win over Scotland, in which they almost blew a 17-0 halftime lead.

Kickoff is at 4am NZT.

Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

