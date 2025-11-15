Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker denies drug charges after latest defeat

Source: Radio New Zealand

Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker has refuted a positive drugs test taken on the day of his heavyweight defeat to Briton Fabio Wardley in October.

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions has confirmed Parker tested positive for traces of cocaine and could face a lengthy ban from the sport.

“The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) last night informed all required parties that Joseph Parker returned an adverse finding following an anti-doping test conducted on the 25th October in relation to his bout with Fabio Wardley,” Queensberry said.

Parker has since posted on social media, insisting he is innocent of wrongdoing.

“Before my recent fight, I took a voluntary test and have now been informed that it returned an adverse result,” he said. “This came as a real surprise to me.

“I did not take any prohibited substance, I do not use performance-enhancing drugs and do not support their use.

“I am co-operating fully with the process now underway and I am confident the investigation will clear my name.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support. It means a great deal to me and my family.

“When the investigation is complete, I will speak openly and answer questions.”

Parker’s career is already in limbo, after a disastrous technical knockout decision in the 11th round against Wardley at London’s O2 Arena.

The winner of that fight was being groomed as the next challenger for the undisputed world crown currently held by Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

Parker, 33, was apparently ahead on points, when the fight was stopped in the penultimate round.

Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz