HKSTP Showcases Innovation Strength with 13 Park Companies at the China Hi-Tech Fair

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 November 2025 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has brought 13 park companies and startups to the 27th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF), taking place from 14 to 16 November at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an). Within the Hong Kong Pavilion, HKSTP has set up a dedicated showcase to highlight the latest research and real-world applications across artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, new energy, semiconductors, smart manufacturing, biomedical technology, and fintech. HKSTP partners with park companies to participate in this grand event, promoting Hong Kong’s innovation and technology (I&T) on the global stage, acting as a “super-connector” to drive business matching and financing opportunities, strengthen Hong Kong’s position as an international I&T hub, and further advancing I&T development in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Recognised as “China’s No.1 Technology Exhibition,” CHTF is the nation’s largest and most influential technology fair, convening industry leaders, fast-growing enterprises, research institutions, and global partners. This year’s fair spans AI, robotics, new energy, semiconductors, smart manufacturing, biotech and fintech, drawing strong participation from government, industry, investors, and media. HKSTP is presenting full-spectrum innovation – from lab research to commercialisation – to global buyers, supporting partners to expand internationally and advancing Hong Kong’s transformation into an international I&T centre. HKSTP orchestrated a series of high-profile product debuts and presentations at the fair to showcase cutting-edge technologies, spotlighting the innovative capabilities of park companies and startups, fostering international collaboration.

Pheona Kan, Director of New Ventures of HKSTP said, “HKSTP has consistently provided a platform for I&T enterprises to showcase their capabilities while connecting partners and investors to accelerate commercialisation and market opportunities. The presence of more than 10 park companies at CHTF marks another milestone in our mission to drive innovation, accelerate results commercialisation. As the ‘barometer of China’s tech,’ CHTF provides an ideal platform to showcase the journey from research to market to a global audience, deepen Hong Kong-Shenzhen collaboration, further energising Hong Kong and the GBA’s I&T ecosystem. Furthermore, HKSTP actively leads I&T companies in going global, assisting them in expanding their businesses overseas, while enabling overseas technology companies to understand Hong Kong’s business advantages, leveraging Hong Kong as an international springboard to tap into the Asian market.”

The HKSTP actively leads park companies to participate in various influential innovation and technology events. This year, for the first time, HKSTP leads companies from both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen branches to make a joint appearance at the Hong Kong Pavilion of the CHTF. The Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch, built on the solid foundation of the Hong Kong Science Park, extends facilities and the innovation and technology ecosystem into the Greater Bay Area, establishing a new hub as a regional development bridge for innovative companies. Officially opened in September 2023 and located just 1,200 meters from Futian Port, the HKSTP Shenzhen Branch in Futian spans 31,000 square meters across two buildings equipped with dry and wet laboratories, co-working spaces, and meeting and exhibition facilities. The Shenzhen Branch continues to grow its innovation community, helping companies seize the vast opportunities of the GBA market by leveraging HKSTP’s one-stop platform and “super-connector” capabilities to drive the “Bringing In, Going Global” strategy and contribute to the GBA’s development as an international innovation hub.

A Showcase of Groundbreaking I&T Achievements

13 HKSTP park companies are demonstrating innovative technology solutions. Highlights include:

Ori-sys Technology Limited: Leveraging world-leading MEMS technology, the company has developed the world’s first miniature visual-tactile sensor for robotics. This technology overcomes key barriers in dexterous robotics hand applications and shows strong potential in smart gloves, dexterous manipulators and electronic skin. Ori-sys recently won the Bronze Award at the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Entrepreneurship Competition.

MEINONG ROBOT CO., LIMITED: Focused on agricultural robotics for fruit and vegetable harvesting – currently in grapes, oranges, and mangoes – its solutions improve harvesting efficiency, reduce labour costs, and minimise fruit damage. MEINONG was awarded the Third Prize at the 17th China Shenzhen Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) Division, and the 2nd Xinjiang Shenzhen Offshore Innovation Competition (Southern Xinjiang Finals).

Haptron Scientific (Shenzhen) Limited: Specializing in optical force-sensing, the Photon series of multi-dimensional force sensors enables precise force control across collaborative robots, precision matching, aerospace, medical devices, and new energy vehicles, offering one-stop force sensing solutions for multiple industries

Rafael Biotechnology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.: Using quantum plasmonic lab-on-chip (QPLoC) technology, the company has developed a label-free biosensing platform capable of multiplex detection within 15 minutes for biomedical research, drug discovery, and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD).

The 27th China High-Tech Fair (CHTF)

Date: 14-16 November 2025 (Friday – Sunday)

Venue: Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an)

HKSTP Booth Number: Hall 13, Booth B31

Appendix 1: List of the 13 Park companies that are exhibiting at the China High-Tech Fair:

Akso Health Technology Limited e-SENSOR TECHNOLOGY LIMITED FluviusH2 Limited Geosys Hong Kong Limited Haptron Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd Hong Kong JR Group Limited LinkPOWER Technology Company Limited MEINONG ROBOT CO., LIMITED Ori-sys Technology Limited Rafael Biotechnology (Shenzhen) Company Limited Shenzhen Xingyuan Zhilian Technology Co.,Ltd SP Infinite Technology Vista Innotech Limited

