Carnage at Cup Week as violent thunderstorm hits Canterbury

Patrons at Christchurch’s Cup Week at Riccarton Park scrambled for cover, as the city was battered with hail, heavy rain and thunder on Saturday afternoon.

One person attending the event described the scene as “carnage”, with big pieces of hail falling out of nowhere, like snow.

Some people huddled under the umbrellas, while others left.

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area that has since been lifted.

Other parts of Canterbury were also hit by the violent thunderstorm, which damaged roofs in Timaru.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Hurunui, Selwyn, Waimakariri and Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency was also kept busy in Timaru with damage to properties.

The warnings for the Canterbury area have now been lifted, but MetService said further thunderstorms were still expected around the Canterbury Plains and Christchurch for Saturday, although there was a low risk they will be severe.

