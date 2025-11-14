Tongariro National Park fire pānui #3

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 14 November 2025

The Fire and Emergency drone team are conducting regular thermal imaging flights to determine if the fire is fully controlled. No new hot spots have been identified today.

No ground staff are currently attending the fire, but DOC is using the time to assess damage and plan for potential reopening.

Closures and rāhui remain in place, updates can be expected on Sunday 16 November.

