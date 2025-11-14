Rain doesn’t put off Canterbury’s A&P Show punters

Source: Radio New Zealand

A wet and windy day in the Garden City didn’t put off crowds of punters turning out to the first day of Canterbury’s Agricultural & Pastoral show.

An annual fixture in Christchurch, and back with a more prestigious title, the Royal A&P Show is expected to attract more than 100,000 people over three days.

Organisers are promising a return to full strength after last year’s show was scaled back because of financial troubles.

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Swine groups were dressed up to win with their top hogs at the livestock pavilion on Thursday.

The best commercial boar competition was a lively event where groups wore matching outfits to present their pig to judges.

Boar Breeders Association president Tom Dobson – whose team opted for red checkered shirts with tweed jackets and hats – said it was a popular event with younger farmers.

“This is our 11th year of running it. This year we’ve got about 17 commercial boars being judged by two judges. My team is the Notorious Pigs, we’ve also got Peaky Swinders, names like that so all pig associated,” he said.

“We’ve got a first and second place for the best dressed competition, it’s usually some sort of farmer type dress-up – butchers clothing, tweed jackets, tweed hats, the girls usually wear something bright and pink or blue.

“Some people take it a bit more seriously than others and each year it seems to be getting better and better.”

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Dobson said the boars this year were being judged on what would suit a butcher the best.

“They’re looking for a nice small, compact pig that’s got plenty of meat on it to feed everyone. We’ll try and win it this year.

“Two years ago we had a bit of an issue with our pig so it didn’t show up on the day but we’ve got it here today so hopefully it’s a winner.”

Alongside the traditional events like wood chopping and dog trials, this year there was a new wool marquee with a number of exhibitors showing off different uses for wool.

Canterbury A&P Association wool committee chairperson Anne Rogers said more than 160 fleeces were entered into a competition.

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

“The biggest award is the supreme white wool fleece and that’s out of the 165, it’s a huge win.

“Fleeces are judged on their fineness, their structure and the winning fleece today is a merino fleece,” she said.

Another new feature of the show was a cowboy challenge competition for horses and riders.

Organiser Trish Taylor-Ward said people of all ages got involved.

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

“It’s a really fun sport. Our youngest competitor today is seven and I’m the oldest one here today and I’m 74,” she said.

“There’s 13 obstacles in each course and you and your horse have to negotiate each obstacle. It is a race and the fastest time gets bonus points, but if you do it fast and really unruly you’re not going to get good points, it’s about the combination and how much the horse trusts you and how much you trust your horse.”

The Royal Agricultural Society connected with the Canterbury A&P Association to upgrade the status of this year’s show to Royal.

Association president Brent Chamberlain said this had brought in more exhibitors and livestock entries.

“It’s the premier show of New Zealand especially for the South Island. It’s a real honour,” he said.

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The show had attracted more than 400 trade sites and livestock entries were well up on last year, with an increase in dairy cattle to 380, 267 beef cattle entries and more than 700 sheep.

The A&P Show was briefly put on ice last year after the association said it was not financially viable.

But after a $5 million injection from the Christchurch City Council, and an almost complete overhaul of the board, it was resurrected in a downscaled format by the events company Event Hire.

Cantabrians will be able to catch the A&P Show for two more days on Friday and Saturday before it wraps up for another year.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand