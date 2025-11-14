Golf: Daniel Hillier makes strong start to World Tour Championship

Source: Radio New Zealand

Daniel Hillier has made a strong start to the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai, positioning him for a crack at a US PGA Tour card.

Hillier carded a five-under 67 at the Jumeirah Golf Estates course to be three strokes behind American leader Michael Kim to share sixth place in a 52-man field.

The 27-year-old Wellingtonian carded three birdies on the front nine and two coming home in a flawless round.

Hillier can join compatriot Ryan Fox on next year’s PGA Tour if he finishes high enough on the final leaderboard.

The top ten players on the final “Race to Dubai” World Tour rankings, who are not already exempt, will earn PGA TOUR membership.

Hillier was ranked 12th on that list coming into the $US10 million ($17.6 million) event, in which there are significant ranking points up for grabs.

Provisional points show if the tournament were to finish after the first round, Hillier would be ranked ninth on the all-important list, underlining how much is at stake.

Hillier came into the tournament in good form, having finished fifth at last week’s Abu Dhabi Championship and ninth at the India Championship last month.

