Does life have to be a never-ending workout?

Source: Radio New Zealand

Once upon a time, work was work and sitting down all day to do it was fine. Now, we hear “sitting is the new smoking!” and we’re encouraged to hack our everyday activities to ‘maximise’ our health and fitness.

This might appear to be a good idea – less than half of us meet official guidelines for physical activity of 150 minutes a week of aerobic activity plus muscle-strengthening activities twice a week. But why are we drawn to the latest Insta-trending shortcuts to get us there?

Fitness educator Tracy Minnoch-Nuku says there’s always been an element of trends to health and wellness, just like everything else. Right now, she notes, it’s all about “optimisation. Why just do one thing when you can do five? It feels like we are being really efficient when we do this”.

Fitness educator Tracy Minnoch-Nuku says seeing others jump in on a trend can make a person feel like they’re missing out on some benefits. (File image) Unsplash / Fellipe Ditadi