Developer fined more than $48,000 for illegal earthworks on Auckland’s North Shore

A developer has been fined $48,750 after admitting to unlawful earthworks.

COD Crown Projects Limited pleaded guilty to two charges relating to two properties on Auckland’s North Shore.

Auckland Council said the works – at Browns Bay and Northcross – led to significant sediment discharges.

The fine was a clear signal for owners and businesses to make sure they were complying with consents and rules, the council said.

The developer was granted resource consent with conditions that included managing erosion and sediment.

But council inspections found ongoing non-compliance despite repeated warnings.

Sediment from the two sites flowed onto neighbouring properties and into waterways.

