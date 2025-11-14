Basketball: NZ Breakers won’t wear ANBL ‘Pride’ insignia

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Breakers won’t wear the rainbow pride progress flag on their uniform during the Australian NBL’s ‘Pride Round’ early next year.

The club said it was a collective decision to not wear the logo as part of the round that recognises the LGBTQIA+ community.

“In line with the league’s voluntary participation policy to wear the patch, the players discussed the matter as a team,” the club said. “Some players raised religious and cultural concerns about wearing the insignia.

“To protect individual players from being singled out for their beliefs, the team collectively decided they would either all wear the insignia or none would.

“The club respects the human rights of all individuals, including their right to freedom of expression.”

The Breakers are the second club in the history of the Pride Round, which began in 2023, to take a full-team approach to not wearing something as part of their uniform. Cairns Taipans did the same during the inaugural round, when the players did not wear a pride jersey.

That season, the Breakers did wear a pride jersey.

Individual players have also chosen not to wear the flag over the last few years.

The Breakers said the team “are looking forward to participating in the NBL’s Pride Round”.

“The club strongly supports this event, and is open and inclusive, and will celebrate the diversity of LGBTQIA+ players, members, volunteers and supporters.

“We are committed to ensuring the Breakers are a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for all, both on and off the court.”

The Pride Round this season will be held across both the NBL and WNBL from 21 January-1 February, celebrating diversity and inclusion in basketball.

In previous seasons, players, coaches and staff have participated in ‘Pride in Sport’ training sessions to build awareness of the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ athletes in sport, and understand the power of language to create inclusive cultures.

During this season’s Pride Round, the Breakers play four times, with three games on the road.

The Breakers host Adelaide 36ers on 23 January at Spark Arena. The NBL’s only openly gay player, centre Isaac Humphries, plays for the 36ers.

During Pride Round, basketball courts will also feature a pride progress flag on the floor.

In other sports, seven Manly Sea Eagles players refused to play in a rainbow-detailed NRL jersey in 2022.

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen praised the Rugby Football Union for raising the Pride flag above Twickenham for the World XV match against the Barbarians in 2023, after he had selected Israel Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia for his comments on gay people.

