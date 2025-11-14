Allan Bunting stands down as NZ Rugby seeks new Black Ferns coach

Source: Radio New Zealand

Allan Bunting will leave his post as post as Black Ferns head coach as New Zealand Rugby announces a recruitment process following a review into the failure to defend their World Cup crown.

Bunting said he won’t seek reinstatement after his three-year tenure ended with a third placing at the World Cup, having lost to Canada in the semi-finals.

Bunting said he could still reflect on his time with pride.

“It’s been an absolute honour to lead the Black Ferns in this position. I’m incredibly proud of what we set out to achieve together, from building connections, growing the depth of our wāhine, and enhancing this group to represent Aotearoa with mana on and off the field,” the 50-year-old Bunting said.

“I care deeply about women’s rugby in Aotearoa. Over the past 14 years, I’ve been honoured to contribute across both the sevens and fifteens programmes, experience pinnacle events such as the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, World Series and World Cups. To have played a role in the growth of the women’s game during this time has been a privilege.

“What I value most are the connections I’ve made and the people who I’ve met throughout my journey. I’m energised for the next chapter and look forward to new opportunities to lead, grow and contribute within high performance sport.”

A long-serving assistant and then head coach of the successful Black Ferns Sevens, Bunting succeeded Wayne Smith as Black Ferns “Director of Rugby” in February 2023, in the wake of their World Cup triumph in Auckland.

His announcement came as NZR said it wanted to appoint a new head coach by Christmas “marking the next chapter in the evolution of the women’s game”.

In a statement, NZR’s general manager of rugby and performance, Chris Lendrum, said an “extensive review” of the Black Ferns future programme had highlighted a need for change

He said while progress had been made on and off the field, “the team ultimately fell short of their goal of winning the Women’s Rugby World Cup”.

“Following a thorough review process post the Women’s Rugby World Cup, we are now inviting applications for one of the most significant leadership roles in New Zealand sport,” Lendrum said.

“We are heading into an incredibly exciting four-year cycle of the professional women’s game, with a new competition calendar and the first Women’s British and Irish Lions tour in 2027. A robust process to ensure we find the best candidate to take the Black Ferns forward is imperative.”

Lendrum paid tribute to Bunting.

“We entrusted the Black Ferns programme to Allan in 2023 because he is a proven winner with a track record of creating conditions for success in the women’s game, and empowering our wāhine toa to represent our nation with pride and authenticity. His Black Ferns have done just that,” Lendrum said.

“The positive impact he has had on the women’s game is immense. He has been a part of the growth of our women’s pathways and the development of players, while remaining focused on a culture which nurtures and supports people to thrive.

“The Black Ferns have reached a new level of professionalism in their approach to a high-performance environment. Allan and his team have delivered a strong foundation for the next four-year cycle.”

