Warrant to arrest: Paul Rehua

Police are working to locate Paul Kyle Peekay Rehua, who has a warrant for his arrest and is wanted by Police.

Rehua, 42, is wanted in relation to escaping custody and is believed to be in the wider Waitematā area, though he known to frequent the greater Auckland and Waikato regions.

It’s believed he is actively avoiding Police.

If you have seen Rehua or have any information that may assist in locating him, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 251107/5350.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

