Road blocked, Culverden Road/SH7, Culverden

Source: New Zealand Police

Culverden Road/State Highway 7, Culverden, Hurunui, is blocked due to a serious crash this afternoon.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash, between Long Plantation Road and School Road, around 12pm.

Initial indicators are that there are critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and the road is expected to remain blocked for some time while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.

ENDS

MIL OSI