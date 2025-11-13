Rising costs sees price of fish and chips increase

Source: Radio New Zealand

What used to be a cheap and cheerful takeaway is now leaving hungry customers with a hefty bill.

The cost of fish and chips has risen 154 percent between September 2005 and September 2025.

But according to Fresco Fisheries owner Eamon Joe, fish and chips are still good value for money compared to other takeaways.

Joe told Checkpoint his costs have gone up “considerably” since Covid, and an increase in labour and compliance costs are having the biggest impact.

“I think it’s the cost of getting things done these days, and in the industry there’s always these added costs which you have to absorb.”

Joe said the increase in cost of staples such as beef, butter, and beef tallow, which is used as a cooking oil, is also contributing to higher prices.

Joe said he switched to using rice bran oil a number of years ago, but is now paying “probably double” for it.

“We have no control over that. We just have to either absorb [the cost] or pass it on.”

Alongside these increases, there is also the rising cost of fish.

Joe said the varying in costs from one fish and chip shop to the next can also be down to portion sizes.

“We don’t have a standard size, but we are all around the same sort of size.

“You go down to your local shop and you’ll get a piece of fish, and he may cut it slightly thinner or thicker than the guy down the road. And then you’ve got different varieties of fish which are available.”

At Fresco Fisheries, Joe said a fish and a scoop of chips was $9.20.

Joe said people will come to his shop, which also sells fresh fish, for certain types.

“They’ll want the cods, or they’ll want the terakihi or the gurnard, and those prices have gone up as well because obviously they are a seasonal fish which are available certain times and available in larger quantities, but when they’re scarce, the price of that goes up.

“Generally, most shops keep their price fixed, so if you’re buying a fish on a daily basis like I am, the price can fluctuate anything between 10 to 30/40 percent on some varieties.”

