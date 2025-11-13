New IP rules to boost research commercialisation

Source: New Zealand Government

A new national intellectual property (IP) policy will give New Zealand researchers more control over their inventions and greater opportunities to turn world-class ideas into commercial success, Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Dr Shane Reti announced today.

“New rules for managing intellectual property will ensure our brightest minds are incentivised and supported to turn ideas into impact,” says Dr Reti.

“This approach will foster and drive more innovation so Kiwi-made discoveries reach New Zealanders and the world faster, improving lives, creating jobs and driving economic growth.”

Under the policy:

University researchers will have the first right to commercialise their inventions.

Researchers can commercialise independently or work with their university for support.

Where universities help, their equity stake in any spin-out company in exchange for a standard level of support will be capped at around five to ten per cent, ensuring inventors retain the majority of benefits.

Public research organisations will continue to have the first right to take discoveries to market, but if they choose not to, they must give the inventors the opportunity to take the lead themselves.

“Whether it’s developing new medicines, climate solutions or high-tech industries, this policy puts our world-class scientists in the driver’s seat,” Dr Reti says.

“By giving researchers more control and clearer rewards, we’re turning great ideas into jobs, industries, and solutions for global challenges.”

Currently, each university and research organisation manages IP differently, and institutions often claim ownership of discoveries made by their researchers. This can limit inventors’ ability to commercialise their work and drive growth.

Dr Reti says the national policy will replace this patchwork system with clear, fair rules that reward inventors directly and encourage more commercialisation.

“We’re removing the handbrake on innovation. This policy creates the right incentives for researchers to take their ideas to market with the confidence that they’ll share directly in the benefits.”

From 1 July 2026, the new national IP management policy will apply to most research projects funded through the Science, Innovation and Technology portfolio.

“Our goal is simple. To make it easier for great Kiwi research to become great Kiwi products. This new IP policy is about making smart choices for a better tomorrow – unlocking the full potential of our research talent to deliver jobs, growth, and solutions for the challenges ahead,” Dr Reti says.

