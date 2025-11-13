More people to get faster access to support

Source: New Zealand Government

Hundreds of extra young people, mums, and families across New Zealand will now get faster access to mental health support, following a boost of funding for multiple community organisations, says Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey.

“Five grassroots community organisations have received funding to ensure young people and families can access the support they need, when and where it’s needed,” Mr Doocey says.

“These initiatives will strengthen support for young people and expand maternal mental health services. They include:

Ensure more children have someone to talk to. Barnardos will strengthen the 0800 What’s Up helpline, providing free, immediate support to more children and reducing wait times.

Netsafe will create a digital harm and mental health response network, strengthen its helpline, and train up to 1,000 workers to respond to youth distress linked to online harm.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation will expand Project K, a strengths-based youth programme combining outdoor adventure, mentoring, and mental health support, helping 36 more young people across Waikato, Western Bay of Plenty, and Christchurch.

Ki Tua o Matariki will run 24 peer support groups for expectant mothers aged 15–25 in Auckland, helping at least 100 mothers connect, share experiences, and support their mental health.

Whānau Āwhina Plunket will launch a new online maternal mental health service in Waikato, providing personalised care plans for up to 375 parents of children aged 0–5 years.

“We know the first 1,000 days of a child’s life lay the foundations for their future. That’s why we’re focused on early intervention and expanding maternal mental health support, so we can set our children up for success later in life.

“Mental health is one of the biggest challenges facing our youth. Every young New Zealander deserves access to support when and where they need it. By expanding the help available, we can ensure that no one is left waiting on a waitlist.

“I am committed to reducing mental health and addiction wait times across New Zealand. By partnering with organisations such as Barnardos, Netsafe, Plunket, The Graeme Dingle Foundation, and Ki Tua o Matariki, we are making this a reality.

“These initiatives build on existing investments in youth and maternal mental health, including funding for Gumboot Friday, Youthline’s intervention programme, the Mitey programme in schools, the first ever prevalence survey in New Zealand and additional support for specialist maternal mental health services.

“When someone takes the brave step of reaching out, whether it’s you, your child, a friend, or a family member, we’re committed to ensuring the right support is always there to answer that call.”

Notes to editor

The five projects are funded through the Mental Health Innovation Fund. For the second funding round, the matched funding threshold was lowered from $250,000 to $100,000 to allow a wider range of community-led initiatives.

There will be further announcements from round two of the Innovation Fund shortly.



