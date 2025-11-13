Crash on major highway injures several people

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Four people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash that earlier shut a major highway north of New Plymouth.

Two people are in a critical condition and the other two are in a serious condition.

They have been taken to Taranaki Hospital.

Emergency services are at the scene on Devon Road (SH3) Sentry Hill.

The road has reopened after earlier closing due to the crash.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand