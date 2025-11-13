Black Caps cruise to T20 series win over West Indies in Dunedin

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The Black Caps have won the fifth and final T20 match against the West Indies in Dunedin by eight wickets.

With the fourth T20 rained off, the Black Caps have won the series 3-1.

The West Indies set New Zealand a target of 141 after the visitors were bowled out in the 19th over. Black Caps fast bowler Jacob Duffy took four wickets.

Tim Robinson got New Zealand off to a strong start with 45 runs, while fellow opener Devon Conway anchored the innings by scoring 47 not out.

The first of three One Day Internationals against the West Indies starts on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand