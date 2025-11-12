Te Pati Māori MPs meet without party co-leaders, one day after expulsion decision

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ understands MPs Oriini Kaipara, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, Tākuta Ferris and a representative for Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke met without their party co-leaders.

It comes on the day the party was due to meet with the Iwi Chairs Forum in the aftermath of the National Council decision to expel Kapa-Kingi and Ferris.

Kaipara and Maipi-Clarke have not yet spoken publicly about the decision, but both have posted to social media since it was reported.

Kaipara, who posted on social media her support of Kapa-Kingi late last month, made a post directed at her electorate Tāmaki Makaurau.

“I am still here,” she wrote.

“Standing by you, for you and with you. The fight will continue, but for now rest is required.

“I won’t be long, I want us to come together, to meet, to talk. Very soon.”

Similarly, Maipi-Clarke wrote on social media, “Waikato, Kia mau.”

“I’ve made the decision for our rohe of Hauraki-Waikato to hold the line.”

She said she would speak in a week’s time, but for now, “remain calm, and have grace.”

“No one owns this movement, it belongs to the people.”

Asked about the meeting at Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said they were entitled to meet with “whoever they want to meet with”.

“We have every confidence in what the National Council has decided, and what they do for them is what they do for them,” she said.

Ngarewa-Packer said the leaders still had support from Kaipara and Maipi-Clarke.

Rawiri Waititi referenced the social media posts, saying “they have put out that they are holding the line”.

“And that line is to ensure that this is a one term government and we look forward to seeing them next week.”

