Red Bull announces plans for 2026 F1 season launch

Red Bull and Ford will officially launch their new era in Formula 1 in January.

Formula 1 will make dramatic changes to their cars in 2026 and Red Bull will feature a new partnership with Ford.

They have used Honda engines since 2019.

From next year Formula 1 cars will no longer have the drag reduction system (DRS) with it being replaced by a separate power-boost system.

Under the new rules the cars will be lighter and smaller, while the power units will produce a significant increase in electric power.

Red Bull and sister team Racing Bulls will unveil their new livery on January 15 in Detroit, Michigan at the home of Ford.

They are the first F1 team to announce their 2026 pre-season plans.

Red Bull are now developing their own power units at their Milton Keynes base in England with Ford providing the technical support.

The team is yet to announce its driver line-up for 2026 with only Max Verstappen confirmed in one of the Red Bull seats.

Isack Hadjar, who is currently driving for Racing Bulls, is expected to join Verstappen in the top team, with Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad vying for the two Racing Bulls seats.

Kiwi Lawson’s prospects were boosted by his seventh place finish in Brazil last weekend.

Red Bull had said they would confirm their driver line-up after the Mexico Grand Prix last month, but then announced they would delay their decision.

Lawson is 14th in the Drivers’ Championship.

