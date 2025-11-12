Ready-mixed concrete: September 2025 quarter – Stats NZ information release

Ready-mixed concrete: September 2025 quarter – information release

12 November 2025

Ready-mixed concrete statistics provide an indicator of construction activity.

Key facts

In the September 2025 quarter, the actual volume of ready-mixed concrete produced was 926,283 cubic metres, down 6.5 percent compared with the September 2024 quarter.

In the year ended September 2025, 3.64 million cubic metres of ready-mixed concrete was produced, down 6.2 percent compared with the year ended September 2024.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the volume of ready-mixed concrete rose 2.3 percent in the September 2025 quarter, following a 5.4 percent fall in the June 2025 quarter.

