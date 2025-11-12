Mid Dome Poaching Project to Tackle Illegal Hunting in Southland

Source: New Zealand Police

Southland Police are teaming up with Department of Conservation (DOC) and farmers to target illegal hunting and trespassing in the Mid Dome Conservation Area.

‘The Mid Dome Poaching Project’ brings puts poachers in the spotlight and focuses on educating hunters, in order to protect private property, and ensure the safety of hunters and farmers.

The Mid Dome area has seen a rise in illegal hunting activity since 2022, with hunters breaching DOC permit conditions and trespassing onto privately owned farmland.

Senior Sergeant Peter Graham says farmers bordering the Mid Dome Conservation Area have reported repeated incidents of poaching and safety concerns.

“This project is about working together to educate hunters, enforce the law, and protect Southland’s rural communities,” says Senior Sergeant Peter Graham.

Department of Conservation Ranger, Jono Airey says hunting permits are issued for public conservation land only.

“Hunters must respect boundaries and seek permission before crossing private property, were committed to working with police and landowners to ensure responsible hunting practices,” says Jono Airey.

Local farmer Maurice King whose property borders the conservation area is supportive of the project.

“We’re not anti-hunting—we’re anti-illegal hunting; Illegal hunters need to know spotlighting from roads is illegal and they will be held to account”.

The Mid Dome Poaching Project will run throughout the summer hunting season and into the April ROAR period.

To help Police identify and hold poachers accountable, we ask anybody to report suspicious behaviour to us, including suspicious vehicles or people in your local area.

If it is happening now, call 111. If you are reporting information after the fact, call 105 or go online.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI