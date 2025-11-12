Humpback whale freed after being entangled in crayfish pot line for 18 hours

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Department of Conservation

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has freed a humpback whale which was entangled in a crayfish pot line south of Kaikōura for more than 18 hours.

The entangled whale was reported Tuesday afternoon but crews were not able to find it.

DOC South Marlborough operations manager Stacey Wren said the whale was found and freed on Wednesday morning.

“The whale was entangled for more than 18 hours and will be extremely tired but appears to be otherwise healthy. We ask that any boats in the area give it space so it can rest and recover,” she said.

“We want to thank the wildlife watching tour operators who helped by reporting the whale’s location to us.”

Supplied / Department of Conservation

Wren said people should never attempt to disentangle a whale themselves as it could only be done safely with specialised equipment and training.

“Do not approach an entangled whale or attempt to cut any lines entangling it if you see one while out naturing on the water,” she said.

“Instead, please report it immediately to our 24-hour hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468). If you can do so safely, monitor the whale from a distance and advise our disentanglement teams exactly where it is.”

Wren said humpback whales were inquisitive and had a large tail and flippers, so they were vulnerable to getting caught up in craypot lines.

“People setting cray pots can reduce the risk by minimising floating slack in the line, allowing just enough for tidal movements. Not setting pots during June and July, when most humpbacks are migrating along our coasts, would also reduce the risk.

“The procedure for cutting whales free can take several hours. It follows internationally-accepted best practice and is designed to minimise risks to both people and the animal.”

Source: Radio New Zealand