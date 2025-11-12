Source: PSA



– Net loss of 169 roles including 46 directly supporting firefighters

– 13% of FENZ of non-firefighting staff proposed to go

– FENZ cutting spending by $70m/year – 10% of annual budget

Fire and Emergency NZ’s proposal to cut 13% of non-firefighting staff across the country and shave 10% off its annual budget, is reckless at a time of escalating climate-driven emergencies.

Staff at Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) were today given a 260-page consultation document and told to provide feedback within two weeks before the new structure is confirmed just days before Christmas.

“The Government must step in and stop these short-sighted cuts – FENZ is telling its workers to do more with less, which will impact FENZ’s ability to deal with emergencies and prevent future emergencies,” said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

“It’s alarming that the proposed cuts include the net loss of 46 roles in the Operational Response branch that sits at the heart of FENZ’s ‘frontline delivery’, supporting fire stations and firefighters and communication centres.

“These workers do critical work like ensuring the urgent coordination of resources for fires and other emergencies.”

FENZ is also proposing to cut 45 roles in the Prevention branch which according to FENZ aims to ‘reduce risk and harm before emergencies occur and currently has the accountability for ensuring our people are well trained should they occur’.

“This includes cutting the roles of four wildfire specialists – how does that make sense when the Tongariro National Park fire shows how important it is to be prepared for such emergencies?

“The wildfire, which required mobilisation of resources from across the country, coupled with concerns about the state of the ageing fire engine fleet should have been a wake-up call that FENZ needs more investment, not deep cuts.

“At a time of rising climate risks from more frequent extreme storm events and wildfires, and the increasing population in major urban centres, these proposed cuts are completely the wrong approach.”

Government in December refusing to agree to the insurance levy increases FENZ wanted – 95% of its revenue funded through the levy, forcing FENZ to shave spending by $50m a year over the next three years. On top of that the Government has ordered FENZ to cut $60m from its budget by 2029, all up about 10% of its current expenditure is to be cut. The restructure follows therefusing to agree to the insurance levy increases FENZ wanted – 95% of its revenue funded through the levy, forcing FENZ to shave spending by $50m a year over the next three years. On top of that the Government has ordered FENZ to cut $60m from its budget by 2029, all up about 10% of its current expenditure is to be cut.

“The Government is deliberately allowing the underfunding of FENZ, and ignoring the risks to New Zealanders’ lives and property.

“Yet again, we are seeing the Government pushing through shortsighted decisions regardless of the consequences for public safety.

“Workers who are impacted are in a state of shock. And this comes at a time of great uncertainty with bargaining for a new collective agreement currently ongoing.

“Imposing such a fundamental restructure on staff with an extremely short consultation period, just before Christmas is insulting and unfair.

“Many workers and their families now face a bleak Christmas period knowing their jobs are on the line. This tells you how much the Government cares about workers who do such a courageous job keeping New Zealanders safe.

“The PSA will be strongly opposing these changes and will be setting out the risks in a comprehensive submission. It should never have come to this.”